An Osseo man suffered unknown injuries when a utility terrain vehicle rolled onto him, trapping him for several hours.
Robert Hinrichs, 58, was airlifted by a medical helicopter from the scene of the roll-over incident early Saturday morning in the Trempealeau County town of Hale.
The severity of Hinrichs' injuries were not known when the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release Saturday evening about the incident. He is being treated at an Eau Claire area hospital.
According to the sheriff's office, Hinrichs was driving the UTV on Isom Road when he missed a slight curve in the road. The vehicle went down a steep ditch and rolled over, trapping Hinrichs in the process. He was pinned under the UTV for several hours before neighbors heard him yelling for help, the news release stated.
From staff reports