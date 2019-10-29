UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach Matt Siverling is turning to a traditional motivator for his players as the season inches closer – the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s not something that I use a lot in our terminology or try to put a lot of pressure on our team to make that our goal, but I really felt like we had a group of guys that were returning that that’s one of the things they really wanted to accomplish in their careers,” the eight-year Blugold coach said. “I know that we had a group that would work for it.”
He’s not alone in zeroing in on a potential postseason run. Both the men’s and women’s squads had an air of confidence at the programs’ media day Tuesday in the Davies Center, looking to build on near-.500 seasons.
For the men, Siverling pointed to the Blugolds’ close margin of defeat. UW-Eau Claire went 14-12 last season but lost four games by a total of 14 points.
“When you start looking at that in the grand scheme of things, you score 18 more points and instead of looking at 14-12 you’re looking at 18-8,” Siverling said. “All of a sudden, you realize how close you were to being talked about as an NCAA Tournament team, and yet you’re still so far away.”
The Blugolds face low external expectations — having been picked seventh in the league in the preseason poll released during the press conference — but are a bit of a wild card after adding 12 new faces to a roster with eight returners.
“We’ve got a great freshman class,” senior guard Cole Rabedeaux said. “As a leader, I just want to make sure they have a full understanding of what kind of basketball they’re coming into. Day-in, day-out in our conference it’s no joke. The teams are unreal.”
For the women, head coach Tonja Englund can point to the expectations from last year, when the Blugolds were picked to finish second in the conference before their season was derailed by major injuries. Big victories against Wartburg and UW-Whitewater showed glimpses of the team’s high ceiling.
“It really showed how good we could actually be,” Englund said.
With Anna Graaskamp, Katelyn Morgan and Katie Essen back in the fold, the Blugolds look ready to deliver on the promises of last year’s media day.
“Going into this year, we are very cautiously optimistic would be the way I would put it,” Englund said. “More than anything, I’m just pleased to have my players back.”
While the WIAC has been known to produce NCAA Tournament-quality teams, it has been a while since the Blugolds have made their way to the big dance. The men haven’t earned a spot since 2001, when they made it to the second round. The women last reached the tourney in 2012.
Perhaps this season is the year that changes.
“That’s kind of been our message to our guys,” Siverling said. “It’s trying to climb that hill and get over that hump and make it to the NCAA Tournament. Obviously it’s not something that’s easy, but when you play in this league and have a strength of schedule that we’re fortunate to have because of the talent in this league, it’s something that every single year should be and will be a priority.”
Both teams begin their season on the road next week at St. Scholastica in a Friday doubleheader pitting the schools’ men’s and women’s programs against each other.