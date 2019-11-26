UW-Eau Claire cancelled all classes that start at 4 p.m. or later Tuesday as a safety precaution due to the impending winter storm.
Classes will also get out no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the notice posted at mid-day on the university's official Facebook page.
A National Weather Service forecast map shows 10 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Eau Claire area between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening.
Thanksgiving break starts on Wednesday for university students and classes will resume on Monday.