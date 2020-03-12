UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt, right, speaks Thursday morning at a livestreamed campus forum on the new coronavirus. Also answering community questions at the forum were Marisa Stanley, Eau Claire City-County Health Department assistant director, center, and Dr. Janki Patel, infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic Health System, left. The college announced Thursday afternoon it would cancel in-person classes for three weeks and move to online instruction for all classes at least until mid-April.