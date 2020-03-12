In a quick shift Thursday, UW-Eau Claire officials said in-person classes will be canceled for three weeks starting at the end of the day Friday.
The announcement came Thursday on the heels of Wisconsin Governor Tony Ever’s declaration of the new coronavirus as a public health emergency.
The university’s move, which Chancellor James Schmidt called an “extraordinary effort,” adds two weeks onto spring break, which was originally scheduled for March 21 through March 29.
Faculty and staff will spend that time transitioning their classes to online delivery methods. When classes resume April 6, all students will be taught entirely online through April 17.
By April 15, the university “hopes to have a better handle and understanding of the impact of the coronavirus,” Schmidt said Thursday at a news conference: “I do not take this action lightly.”
Current online classes will continue as planned through March 20.
Schmidt emphasized that all students will be allowed to complete spring classes.
The UW-Eau Claire and Barron County campuses, as well as its satellite nursing location in Marshfield, will stay open — employees will be asked to report to work as usual — and students who need to stay in residence halls will be allowed to do so, he said.
“We have many international students, and we frankly have a lot of students who don’t have other places that are easy for them to go,” Schmidt said, adding that students who live in places with active COVID-19 outbreaks might be safer staying on campus.
Food services, advising and other “essential services” will stay open during that time, Schmidt said.
As of Thursday, Eau Claire County is considered a low-risk area for coronavirus, Marisa Stanley, Eau Claire City-County Health Department assistant director, said Thursday at a UW-Eau Claire forum.
Eau Claire County does not have any identified COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, she added.
The university is ending all its sponsored travel as of Friday, including all spring study abroad and immersion trips, unless a waiver is granted. All students studying abroad in the European Union will be recalled to the U.S., Schmidt said, per President Donald Trump’s Wednesday announcement that U.S.-Europe travel will be suspended for 30 days.
On campus, community or UW-Eau Claire groups will be limited to gatherings of 25 people or fewer.
The university will cancel all its cultural and arts events, including theater and music performances and its 46th annual Viennese Ball — the first time in its history it will be canceled, Schmidt said.
Cultural, sporting and academic events across the state ground to a halt or were postponed Thursday; that afternoon two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Dane County.
Both new Dane County COVID-19 patients are isolated at home. Both had contact with a Dane County case that was confirmed earlier this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
“This brings the total of confirmed cases to seven in just one week. As we see more cases, we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers in a news release, adding that good hygiene and social distancing are important to keep the respiratory virus from spreading.
Evers’ emergency declaration triggers state funds to support local health departments’ isolation and quarantine costs, according to the governor’s office.
Eyes ahead
At least one UW-Eau Claire student has received testing for COVID-19, Schmidt said. That student returned to campus from China in January and tested negative for the virus.
The university initially said Wednesday it would not cancel in-person classes, but stopped its student absence policies and and canceled university-sponsored travel to certain areas.
UW-Eau Claire’s unusually late spring break gave the school a slightly longer time frame to decide about canceling in-person classes, Schmidt said, adding that the university will continue to monitor the virus’ spread in Wisconsin and react accordingly.
“It’s been a difficult time for all our faculty, staff and students. This health care crisis is affecting people in different and personal ways,” Schmidt said.
UW-Stout announced Wednesday it is also moving classes online — or using alternative methods of teaching — beginning March 23 until at least April 5, Chancellor Katherine Frank said in an email.
In a statement posted to its website Tuesday, Chippewa Valley Technical College said it would continue to allow business and student club travel but may “temporarily suspend travel entirely.”
CVTC has not said publicly as of Thursday it will cancel in-person classes.
The college will proceed with events as scheduled, it said in a statement on its website Wednesday.
The college stated: “We will continue to review and evaluate upcoming events, tours and facility usage by external groups and make decisions as appropriate based upon the most current information available.”