EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire students and employees will continue to be required to wear face masks while inside university buildings through late November.
On Thursday the university announced that Chancellor James Schmidt extended the campus face mask mandate through Nov. 26.
“We must remain vigilant to slow and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schmidt said in a statement to students, faculty and staff.
The mask requirement applies to all campus buildings, except for students' residence hall rooms and private employee offices.
At the start of the fall semester, Schmidt issued an order that masks be worn inside university buildings through the end of September. That order noted the university would then reassess the level of coronavirus reported in the community as well as the amount of students and faculty who have been vaccinated.
As of Thursday, Eau Claire County remained at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over 92% of university faculty and staff have been vaccinated and more than 77% of students have submitted proof they have received the vaccine, UW-Eau Claire reported.
In his updated order, Schmidt notes that the mask requirement will be reassessed on Nov. 26. It may be lifted then if local public health officials say it is safe to do so and community transmission drops to a rate of moderate or lower.