UW-Eau Claire has extended its indoor mask requirement to Jan. 30, one day before the spring semester begins, the university announced Tuesday morning.
The mandate applies to all UW-Eau Claire students and employees regardless of their vaccination status.
The extension impacts all UW-Eau Claire buildings in Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield, according to the announcement from Chancellor James Schmidt.
Schmidt says he anticipates having to extend the mask requirement again before spring semester starts on Jan. 31. The university's pandemic emergency response team will discuss "the best path forward," he said in the announcement.
Vaccinated are 94% of the university's faculty and staff and more than 83% of students, the university said. Students and employees who aren't vaccinated must get tested for COVID-19 once per week, and can use the university's free testing resources on its campuses in Eau Claire and Barron County. (The on-campus testing site will close Thursday, but will reopen on Jan. 3, the university said.)
“Our students have dealt with a lot over the last 18 months, but our graduates and our returning students told me throughout the semester how much they enjoyed the in-person experience that is such an important part of a Blugold education," Schmidt said.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.