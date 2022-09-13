EAU CLAIRE — Boxes containing the anti-overdose medication Narcan were installed in multiple buildings on the UW-Eau Claire campus this summer.
The wall-mounted boxes are in 19 high-traffic locations, including residence halls, Davies Center, Zorn Arena, Hilltop Center and McIntyre Library. Boxes were also installed at the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County campus.
“This is a proactive measure to prevent overdose deaths,” Christy Prust, a health educator at the university's Student Health Service, said in a news release.
The medication is available for anyone on campus — students, faculty, staff or visitors — to use on a person exhibiting signs of a drug overdose.
While no one condones illegal drug use, the addition of the Narcan boxes is in recognition that people including college students do take drugs sold on the street, not knowing they could be laced with opioids like fentanyl in potentially lethal doses, Prust said.
For example, two UW-Milwaukee students overdosed and died in 2021 after taking counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl. Parents of those students have since advocated for the addition of Narcan boxes on college campuses throughout the state.
Each box contains two Narcan nasal sprays, masks for rescue breathing and instructions. While formal training isn't needed to administer Narcan, the university will host training sessions on Sept. 27 and 30 on campus.
In addition to the boxes, the Eau Claire campus and UW System have been using social media and posters to spread awareness of the opioid crisis and how to help someone who has overdosed.