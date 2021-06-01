EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 testing site at UW-Eau Claire has switched to a new location on the university's upper campus.
Previously found in the McPhee Center, the testing site available to students, faculty, staff and community members has been relocated to the lounge inside the Hilltop Center.
Free parking for those coming to the university for COVID-19 testing is available in front of the main entrance to the Karlgaard Towers dormitory.
Testing is currently available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, but hours will be reduced starting Wednesday, June 9. Through the end of June, testing will only be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Though its spring semester ended last month, the university currently has summer courses going on. COVID-19 testing is required every week for unvaccinated students living in campus housing. Other students, university faculty and staff who are also unvaccinated must get a COVID-19 test every two weeks.
Vaccinated people do not need to be tested unless they begin experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Rapid antigen testing is used at the site, providing results in less than 30 minutes. For those who do test positive, a PCR test will be administered to confirm they do indeed have COVID-19.
This testing site is separate from the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Eau Claire, which is on lower campus in Zorn Arena.