Albert Colom, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management, has resigned from his position, UW-EC Chancellor James Schmidt said in a Monday email to faculty, staff and student leaders.

Colom is facing a UW System investigation into a complaint that he discriminated against a former employee based on her gender and created a toxic work environment.

His last day in his position was Friday.

"(Colom) communicated to me that he no longer believes he is able to effectively serve UW-Eau Claire in a senior leadership role," Schmidt said in the email.

Colom's resignation will be effective Sept. 2. He won't work on campus or supervise employees until that time, but "will be re-assigned duties related to his extensive enrollment management expertise," Schmidt said. " ... I thank Albert for helping the university make significant progress toward our strategic enrollment goals and his commitment to the success of our students."

In a statement Monday, Colom said stepping down is "in the best interest of the University."

"I told Chancellor Schmidt it has become increasingly apparent to me that, regardless of the outcome of the current investigation of allegations made against me, I am no longer able to effectively serve UW-Eau Claire in a senior leadership role," he said in the statement.

Angie Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising who has since resigned, filed the complaint against Colom on Feb. 3, her last day as a university employee.

Swenson-Holzinger and several former UW-Eau Claire staffers have spoken to the Leader-Telegram about what they call a culture of fear and bullying that Colom created.

Swenson-Holzinger is at least the sixth employee to resign under Colom’s management since he began his role during the 2018 fall semester. Five women filed their resignation notices within three days of each other in January 2019.

Schmidt plans to meet Monday with enrollment employees and administrators, and on Wednesday with UW-Barron County faculty and staff on transitioning Colom's responsibilities.

UW Shared Services' investigation into Colom is ongoing.

Schmidt said Wednesday he couldn't comment on the investigation, calling it a personnel matter, and encouraged people who would be interviewed to answer questions honestly.

Colom began at the university in fall 2018. He oversees several divisions, including admissions, the advising, retention and career center, athletics, Blugold Central, recreation and sport operations and housing and residence life.