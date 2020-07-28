UW-Eau Claire's in-person commencement ceremony planned for Oct. 2 has been canceled.
In an email letter sent to all May 2020 graduates, UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt made the announcement. He wrote:
"I am writing to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to cancel our planned in-person commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Oct. 2. The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, and continuing restrictions on the number of people who can gather in Eau Claire — even outdoors — would severely limit the spirit of celebration that we hoped to provide in October. It would not credit your achievement in the ways we want, and the risk of gathering for an in-person celebration continues to be too high — for you and your family and friends."
Schmidt also announced plans for a virtual event celebrating the commencement of spring and fall 2020 graduates combined, to take place Dec. 19. The online ceremony will include the official conferral of degrees, a message from Chancellor Schmidt, photos and messages from the graduates, as well as music performed for the event.
Students and families are asked to watch for further updates and invitations from the commencement planning team as more details are finalized for the December event.