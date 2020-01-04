A number of professors at UW-Eau Claire ask students to go the extra mile, but Matt Evans takes it several steps further.
The physics professor asks students in one of his classes to go at least 13.1 miles, and preferably 26.2.
The "final test" for the distance running course is completed as students and participating community members cross the finish line in May at the Eau Claire Marathon.
With a new poll showing three of Americans' top four New Year's resolutions focus on improving health — working out more, eating healthier and losing weight — the distance running class offers a path to complete a full or half marathon while also fulfilling that elusive fitness goal.
"Most participants are not doing some super time goal. They're just getting themselves to do something they never thought they'd be able to do," Evans said.
While such a curriculum might sound like torture to some people, the 5-year-old class has grown steadily from about 60 students to 117 registered so far this year. In addition, 15 to 20 community members usually sign up, and several more show up to take part in group training runs every Saturday morning.
"We want it big enough so everybody has somebody they can run with," said Evans, who has completed more than 40 marathons and 200 triathlons. "I'm just pleased to be able to offer something that people enjoy."
The course may start in January in Wisconsin, but participants don't resort to treadmills when the going gets tough. He recalled that the first four training runs last spring occurred on days when either the temperature was below zero or it had just snowed at least five inches.
"We challenge people to never use weather as an excuse, to see that as a sort of badge of honor," Evans said. "We want them to see themselves as the kind of people who are going to get outdoors."
The city of Eau Claire has helped make year-round outdoor running possible by committing to plow a four-mile, downtown running route throughout the winter.
The class, which has attracted participants ranging from 15 to 70 years old, aims to provide the physiological and emotional tools needed to help participants progress one step at a time until they can run a full or half marathon. To that end, Tuesday classroom sessions include presentations by a psychologist and a dietitian in addition to the regular instructors.
Evans, who has been organizing races and motivating athletes for over 30 years, teaches the course along with Kara Johnson, a physical therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Johnson uses her expertise to instruct students about injury prevention, warmup strategies and training techniques.
"I think it's a great class for students and community members. It's a joy to be involved with," Johnson said. "Some of the success stories afterward are just amazing to hear."
The endeavor attracts participants of all fitness levels — from students seeking to shed the dreaded "freshman 15" to people who have never run more than half a mile.
A visual example of the communal aspect of the shared experience comes weekly when instructors ask people to stand up if they ran more miles than ever before the previous week. The percentage of runners standing grows steadily as the marathon approaches.
"By the the end, almost everyone starts standing up because they're all doing something they've never done before," said Evans, who called congratulating students at the marathon's finish line among his greatest joys as an instructor.
That journey often isn't easy, a reality instructors hope participants can use as inspiration throughout their lives.
"It teaches them lifelong lessons they can use if they ever run into any obstacles — to dig down, get some grit and work through it," Johnson said.
Ben Anderson of Eau Claire took the class and ran the half marathon with his daughter Kathryn in 2018 and liked the experience so much he did the same thing again last year with his son Grant, then 15. Anderson plans to return this spring as a teaching assistant in the class.
"I took the class with Grant so he could see that you set a long-term goal and work toward it," Anderson said. "The class is about so much more than just running."
One of Evans' favorite aspects of the class is the seamless mixing of traditional students and community members.
"I think it's inspiring for both sides," he said. "They're all putting a goal out there and just need a little support, and they want to do this with a group of people who will help them get there."
Nursing student Jessica Johnson agreed. She started running solo after high school to replace competitive sports and stay in shape but said she still never felt like a "runner."
That changed after she took the course as a community member — and subsequently completed her first marathon — in 2018. She plans to return this month, for a third straight spring semester, as part of a team of teaching assistants who keep participants motivated and accountable.
"Without this course, I wouldn't have met the many runners who inspired me to believe in myself," Jessica Johnson said. "I wouldn't have found two unlikely training partners that pushed me to not only finish, but be proud of, each Saturday morning long run. I wouldn't have gained the mental preparation needed to finish my first marathon, and I certainly wouldn't have learned what it means to 'be a runner.' "
The best part of the class, she said, is the positive energy and encouragement that participants gain by being surrounded by other runners.
"While all runners have a unique relationship with the sport and their own personal goals to be accomplished, it is amazing to see how naturally they all come together as a team every Tuesday and Saturday," Jessica Johnson said. "There is no need to distinguish who is a community member and who is a college student because we are all just runners looking to cheer each other on and celebrate our successes together."
Matching shirts, including a design two years ago with a ribbon declaring the wearer "World's OKest Runner," also add to the camaraderie.
Justin Patchin, a criminal justice professor at UW-Eau Claire, has participated in the Saturday morning runs since the beginning, saying he appreciates the opportunity to get to know students outside of the classroom.
"When you're running together regularly for upwards of a couple of hours at a time, there is a lot of time to talk about goals and challenges, whether they are about running, academics or life," Patchin said. "It's fun watching students who have never even run a 5K get out there every week and push themselves."
Evans said the distance running course gives him a different kind of satisfaction than teaching traditional physics classes, which he called "my main gig."
"This is much more about 'here's an assignment that's going to help you for the rest of your life,' " he said.
Those who stick with it — and complete their homework — may not even feel compelled to join the masses making fitness resolutions every New Year's Day.