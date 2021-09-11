UW-Eau Claire Forum guest Antonia Okafor is a national speaker and vocal advocate of concealed carry laws, particularly on college campuses. As part of the Sept. 22 virtual event, she will provide a one-hour presentation and participate in a 30-minute question and answer session.
EAU CLAIRE — A UW-Eau Claire annual lecture series begins with a virtual event Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The debut speaker of the 79th season of The Forum is Antonia Okafor, an author, cable news show contributor and vocal advocate of concealed carry laws.
The virtual event starts at 7:30 p.m. It will include a one-hour presentation by Okafor and a 30-minute question and answer session.
Okafor, a frequent contributor to CNN and FOX News, serves as the director and national spokesperson for the Gun Owners of America organization. She will be discussing how she sees second amendment rights are connected to women's rights.
Jake Wrasse, UW-Eau Claire legislative and community relations liaison, will moderate the question and answer session.
“Ms. Okafor’s perspective on the intersection of race, gender and gun rights is a timely and fitting start to this new season of the Forum,” Wrasse said in a news release
Okafor will be introduced by Megan Schmitz, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore communication major from Waterville, Minnesota.
“It's important to listen to other people's perspectives so when we form an opinion on a subject, we understand that topic from multiple viewpoints,” Schmitz said in a news release. “For me, it is an opportunity to gain a more well-rounded and educated opinion about gun rights and related subjects.”
Tickets providing a link to the Sept. 22 event are free for UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and staff, and can be purchased for $5 by the general public at the UW-Eau Claire ticketing website.
Additional speakers in this season’s Forum Series include author Raj Patel and writer Nora McInerny, both of whom will appear next spring.