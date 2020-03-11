Local colleges and organizations are making adjustments in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
UW-Stout will not hold in-person classes beginning March 23 until at least April 5, according to an email to campus from Chancellor Katherine Frank. All courses will continue online or through “alternative methods of delivery.”
Moreover, all university-sponsored travel and study away programs are cancelled for the rest of the spring semester. All UW-Stout events expecting more than 50 are cancelled from March 15 to April 5. Student organization meetings and programs are also cancelled from March 15 to April 5.
UW-Stout spring break will still occur from March 14 to March 22. The university will notify campus members by March 30 if in-person classes will resume after April 5.
UW-Eau Claire will continue to have in-person classes and host large events and gatherings.
However, “students should be prepared, if it becomes necessary in the coming days or weeks, to shift from face-to-face classes to online instruction,” Chancellor James Schmidt wrote in all-campus email.
UW-Eau Claire also suspended all absence policies to encourage ill students to stay home.
“If you are sick, do not attend class,” Schmidt wrote.
The university has cancelled “all university-sponsored travel to international areas where there are Level 3 COVID-19 outbreaks or U.S. states where there have been more than 100 reported cases of the virus,” Schmidt wrote.
If a UW-Eau Claire campus member travels to those areas, they “will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon return,” according to Schmidt. All other university-sponsored domestic travel will take place. Spring break will still occur from March 21 to March 29.
Other than during spring break, both universities will remain open, and all employees are expected to perform their duties unless they are sick. NCAA athletic events will continue as scheduled at both campuses as well.
Additional updates at UW-Eau Claire include: Anyone concerned about traveling on a university-sponsored trip to any destination can opt out. Guest lecturers and performers “will be decided on a case-by-case basis.”
Additional updates at UW-Stout include: The university is working to immediately bring home students studying abroad in western Europe; employees and students are discouraged from doing any non-essential travel until the end of the semester.
Three more confirmed cases in state
Wisconsin has six confirmed cases of COVID-19. No cases have been confirmed in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties.
An Eau Claire family is in self-quarantine after coming into close contact (within six feet) with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced three confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon. Two are in Fond Du Lac County and one is in Waukesha County.
According to a DHS news release, the Waukesha County person “was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.”
DHS also issued guidelines for people who recently traveled on a cruise to Egypt or were in close contact with someone who traveled on a cruise to Egypt and is now ill. Anyone who that applies to should immediately be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined at home.
“Additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 weren't unexpected as this illness spreads across the country,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said in a news release. “These latest confirmed cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps to prevent illness and contain the spread of COVID-19.”
Those three cases are in addition to one confirmed case in Pierce County and two confirmed cases in Dane County. UW-Madison announced Wednesday that it will not have in-person classes after its spring break, which ends March 21. All classes will take place online. UW-Madison also asked students to move out of residence halls until at least April 10, though there are some exceptions. It also canceled all campus events with more than 50 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $10.2 million to Wisconsin “extremely rapidly” to support the state’s response efforts to the disease, according to a Wednesday news release.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. “The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most. These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
Other organizations announce plans
The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire “is initiating and continuing several strategies to keep our playful environment healthy and safe for all,” according to a news release from Executive Director Michael McHorney.
CMEC maintenance employees will prioritize cleaning and disinfecting museum surfaces over non-emergency maintenance projects for exhibits and facilities. Those procedures include: using non-bleach disinfecting wipes to clean doorknobs, light switches and railings at least once per morning and once per afternoon; and cleaning washable items more often, such as stuffed animals and costumes, and removing those items if necessary.
The CMEC may also potentially use bleach disinfectants to clean one floor at a time daily.
“This would happen at or around 1 p.m. each day and each floor would close for a half hour approximately,” McHorney wrote.
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls announced proactive plans to prevent spread of the disease. It will also refund tickets to anyone concerned about their health risks who does not attend a performance.
According to a news release from Executive Director Debra Johnson, the Heyde Center will: provide flu prevention supplies throughout the building; educate workers and visitors about the proper hygiene etiquette; have hygienic supplies on hand such as soap, water, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, facial tissues, trash baskets, and disposable face masks when possible; wash all public use and office surfaces that can harbor the virus; practice social distancing where groups can sit at tables approximately six feet away from others, when possible; and require workers, volunteers, and audience members who are sick and running a fever to stay at home until they have recovered or proven that they are not infected with COVID-19.
UW-Eau Claire will publish updates at its website, it said: www.uwec.edu/news/news/coronavirus-update-shared-with-campus-3984/.
UW-Stout's website with updates can be found at www.uwstout.edu/covid-19-coronavirus-planning-and-preparedness.