UW-Eau Claire is the second-highest ranked public regional university from Wisconsin and Minnesota in Money magazine’s 2020 “Best Colleges for Your Money” rankings.
UW-Eau Claire is ranked 175th on the list that includes 739 public and private universities and colleges that Money says successfully combine educational quality, affordability and alumni success.
The university has the “characteristics of a top-notch regional public college: relatively low debt loads, above average graduation rates, and a not-too-big, not-too-small enrollment of about 10,000 undergraduates,” according to Money’s website.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Princeton University held the top three positions on the list.
To make the list, a university or college must have at least 500 students, sufficient data to analyze, not be in financial distress and have a graduation rate at least at the median for its institutional category.
The rankings are based on an examination of three categories: quality of education, affordability and outcomes.