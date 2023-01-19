Matthew Lehner

Matthew Lehner

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — When UW-Eau Claire sophomore Matthew Lehner learned last week that a legislative committee was going to block a ban on conversion therapy, allowing the controversial practice to resume in Wisconsin, he didn't hesitate to drive to Madison to make his voice heard.

Lehner, 19, is president of the UW-Eau Claire College Democrats, and he is an openly gay man.

