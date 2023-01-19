EAU CLAIRE — When UW-Eau Claire sophomore Matthew Lehner learned last week that a legislative committee was going to block a ban on conversion therapy, allowing the controversial practice to resume in Wisconsin, he didn't hesitate to drive to Madison to make his voice heard.
Lehner, 19, is president of the UW-Eau Claire College Democrats, and he is an openly gay man.
"I was just so disgusted, and so outraged, they would do this again," Lehner said. "This is an issue that affects me personally. I felt it was important (to speak), for me to represent my community."
On a party line 6-4 vote, Wisconsin Republicans lifted the ban on conversion therapy, allowing for therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients' gender identities and sexual orientations.
For Lehner, this is a discredited practice abandoned long before he came out. He said suicide and depression are major issues in the LGBTQ community, and conversion therapy only increases it.
"Going through conversion therapy is a very life-altering, a very traumatic experience," Lehner said. "I know many of my friends who have contemplated suicide, or don't feel included."
Lehner is active in politics. He got the opportunity to introduce Gov. Tony Evers during one of the governor's visits to campus last fall, and he ran for the Eau Claire County Board a year ago. However, this was his first time ever speaking before a legislative committee.
"I had to do a fair amount of research before going," he said. "I had to sign up (to speak) ahead of time."
He said he usually can keep a cool head when debating politics. Not this time.
"I had a very difficult time listening to this," Lehner said. "Many Republican legislators, what they said, was disgusting and disturbing and very upsetting. It was frankly ignorant."
Lehner, a suburban Milwaukee native, said he kept his remarks short, to roughly two minutes. He was prepared for them to vote to lift the ban, but he said it was a good experience to tell them his beliefs that they were setting bad policy.
"The committee's vote was a wrong step for our state, and our country," he said. "I was just stunned, in many ways.
A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s administration overseeing licensing for mental health professionals. Last week's vote temporarily blocked the ban.
LGBTQ rights advocates have decried the scientifically discredited practice of trying to “convert” LGBTQ people to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations as harmful, citing research suggesting the practice can increase the risk of suicide and depression.
Mike Mikalsen, chief of staff for rules committee co-chair state Sen. Steve Nass, reiterated the committee’s reasoning for suspending the ban in 2021, telling The Associated Press in an interview last week that the licensing board had no authority under state law for the reinstatement.
“It’s not about the policy itself,” Mikalsen said.