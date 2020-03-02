UW-Eau Claire is telling a dozen of its students currently studying abroad in Italy to return to the U.S. due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in that European country.
Late Monday afternoon, the university announced it is cancelling the spring study abroad program that 12 students are currently participating in at the Istituto Lorenzo de' Medici.
Those students have been asked to return as soon as possible and share their travel itineraries with the university. They will be allowed to complete this semester's courses via a distance learning program through the Italian university, according to a UW-Eau Claire news release.
Trips to Italy planned for UW-Eau Claire students in June have been cancelled as well. July trips are suspended, and the university will decide next month if they should be officially cancelled, the news release stated.
Students who had been bound for Italy are being given the option to switch to another study abroad program.
The university also announced Monday that a summer trip to China has also been canceled. Late last month, the university banned students from traveling to China due to the coronavirus outbreak there.