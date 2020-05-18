RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen is leaving the university to become president of Missouri Southern State University, effective July 1.
“It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve as chancellor of UW-River Falls over the past 11 years,” Van Galen said in communication to UW-River Falls employees. “Most of all, our shared commitment has positively impacted the lives of so many students. I believe that this is the most important legacy that we will share.”
UW System President Ray Cross called Van Galen "an outstanding leader for UW-River Falls and a trusted voice within the UW System."
"His vision and execution have made the university better," Cross said. "He has enhanced the undergraduate experience by emphasizing research and internships, fostered growth in the number of adults completing degrees, expanded international education opportunities, and created innovative partnerships with the business community. He has been an excellent chancellor, and we will miss his steady, guiding hand.”