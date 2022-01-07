RIVER FALLS — Dawn Hukai, associate dean and professor of accounting in the College of Business and Economics at UW-River Falls, has been named acting dean of the college. Hukai began the position Dec. 20.
Hukai started her career at UW-River Falls in 1998. She has served in several capacities on behalf of CBE, including as the associate dean since 2009, and the accounting and finance department chair from May 2018-December 19.
Outside of the college, she has also been active on campus and in the community. She has served on the UW-RF General Education Committee; Sustainability Faculty Fellows; Women’s, Gender, and Sexualities Studies; Faculty Senate committees; the Pierce County Economic Development Corp. and the Institute of Management Accountants editorial board.
“I am very excited to continue to work to bring together students, staff, faculty, leadership, and the community to engage with integrity and innovation to positively impact the region,” Hukai said in a news release.
Hukai has a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and is a licensed CPA in Wisconsin.
“I very much appreciate Dr. Hukai’s willingness to step into this role to serve her college at a crucial time in moving them forward,” David Travis, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said in the release. “I have great confidence that she will do a good job and I look forward to working with her.”