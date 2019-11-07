MENOMONIE — Today is the first of four separate forums for the finalists for the UW-Stout chancellor position.
The candidates will give presentations from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center. The dates are:
• Today, Mark L. Biermann, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, Ind.
• Monday, Christopher Grant Maples, interim president, Pacific Northwest College of Art, Portland, Ore.
• Tuesday, Jennifer E. Orlikoff, president, Potomac State College of West Virginia University, Keyser, W.Va.
• Wednesday, Katherine P. Frank, vice president of academic innovation and professor of English, Central Washington University, Ellensburg, Wash.
The candidates will discuss their understanding of the polytechnic model, followed by a question-and-answer period.