MENOMONIE — UW-Stout will have an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates on May 8, but no guests will be allowed due to ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols.
To keep the number of students inside Johnson Fieldhouse down, there will be multiple, small graduation ceremonies during that day, according to a Friday news release from the university.
“We are excited and grateful that we will be able to offer our graduates the ability to receive their diploma during an in-person ceremony,” Chancellor Katherine Frank stated.
Family members, friends, other guests of graduating students and spectators can watch a live online broadcast of the ceremony.
Students attending graduation must test negative for coronavirus before the ceremony and are required to wear a face mask throughout the event.
The university has about 1,300 students graduate each spring.
Since the pandemic began, the university's graduation ceremonies for 2020's spring and fall graduates had been online-only events. The more than 1,800 students who graduated in those semesters are invited to participate in the May 8 in-person commencement ceremony.