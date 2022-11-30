Teach Day, students at the welcoming event.jpg

UW-Stout’s Teach Day was expanded to include nearly all undergraduate School of Education programs.

 UW-Stout photo

MENOMONIE — There is a huge need for teachers in Wisconsin and the School of Education at UW-Stout recently hosted a Teach Day event to inspire high school students to pursue a career in education.

According to a university news release, Nearly 150 high school students from 27 schools around the state attended the event at UW-Stout on Nov. 14. The SOE event served as an opportunity for high school students to learn from UW-Stout teacher education students and for university students to practice their skills as future teachers.