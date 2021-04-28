EAU CLAIRE — Students graduating next month from UW-Eau Claire will be allowed two guests at an in-person diploma ceremony, the university said Wednesday.
There will be four outdoor diploma ceremonies held on campus between May 14 and 15 with students walking across a stage.
Graduates will be allowed to request two tickets for guests in advance of the ceremony. Those guests will be required to wear face masks on campus and undergo a health screening leading up to the ceremony. The guests also must bring their own chairs, according to a university news release.
In the case of rain, the ceremonies will be moved to Davies Center and in-person guests will not be allowed.
Live online video of the diploma ceremonies will also be available on the university's website, uwec.edu.
A formal commencement ceremony will take place online at 9 a.m. on May 15 with Chancellor James Schmidt, Provost Patricia Kleine and a student speaker giving congratulatory remarks to the class of 2021.