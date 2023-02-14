EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire has an emergency system in place in case of an active shooter situation, or any other type of emergency that would require students to be warned immediately, university officials said Tuesday.

Paula Gilbeck, UW-EC’s chief communications officer, said the system includes a phone alert similar to an Amber Alert, where all students would get an immediate notification. Gilbeck said the UW-Eau Claire Police Department works in conjunction with the city’s police on drills and preparation.

