EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire has an emergency system in place in case of an active shooter situation, or any other type of emergency that would require students to be warned immediately, university officials said Tuesday.
Paula Gilbeck, UW-EC’s chief communications officer, said the system includes a phone alert similar to an Amber Alert, where all students would get an immediate notification. Gilbeck said the UW-Eau Claire Police Department works in conjunction with the city’s police on drills and preparation.
“We do have that training in place,” Gilbeck said. “We have a web link on our webpage, so (the public) knows we are prepared in case a tragic situation happens. We do have that technology, and we do training.”
Late Monday night, a 43-year-old man opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three students and injuring five others. The shooter, who had no connection or affiliation with the university, later died by suicide. Analysts have widely praised Michigan State University officials for sending out alerts to students, warning them to shelter in place while police searched for the shooter.
Jay Dobson, the chief of police at UW-Eau Claire’s Police Department, said the “Omnilert” system was last used on June 5, 2018, after a man had barricaded himself in a building on Water Street.
“Once a semester, we test the entire system,” Dobson said, adding that the next test is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday. “It is tested almost daily, behind the scenes. They are making sure it works.”
Grace Crickette, vice chancellor of finance and administration, said the Omnilert collects all the cell numbers of students.
“With a few strokes of a keyboard, we can push out messages to everyone who subscribes,” Dobson said. “It’s quite broad with the messages that can go out.”
Along with messages to phones, they could quicky send emails along with posts on the school’s website and social media presence, Dobson said.
Crickette said an email was sent to all students and staff Tuesday to address the situation and let the school community know they have measures in place, and also let them know counseling services are available if needed.
“It is speaking to how we are grieving for the Michigan State University community, and reminding them of the training we have,” Crickette said.
Also on Tuesday, the university moved forward with putting an emergency training system online for students and staff to view.
“We have the training (video) already, we’re just getting it into a different platform,” Crickette explained.
The emergency system not only aims to inform the 9,000 students and staff, it also aims to reach the community around campus. Gilbeck noted that many universities are on the outskirts of a community.
“We have a unique location for a campus, right in the middle of downtown,” Gilbeck said. “So, it’s important to keep our neighbors informed. We make sure we communicate with our community.”
On the UW-Eau Claire website, there is a tab for “active threat response.” The top recommendation is to evacuate, and “have an escape route and plan in mind, leave your belongings behind, and keep your hands visible.”
If evacuation isn’t viable, students are recommended to “hide in an area out of the active threat’s view, and block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors.”
As a last resort, “and only when your life is in imminent danger, attempt to incapacitate the active threat.” The website suggests to act with physical aggression and throw items at the active threat.
When officers arrive at the scene, people are reminded to “remain calm, and follow officers’ instructions, immediately raise hands and spread fingers, and keep hands visible at all times,” the website reads.
People should avoid making quick movements toward the officers, such as attempting to hold onto them for safety, and avoid pointing, screaming and yelling.
“Do not stop to ask officers for help or direction when evacuating, just proceed in the direction from which officers are entering the premises,” the website states.
Dobson recommends that the public think about these steps in their own lives.
“You think about your workplace, and where would you go to be safe?” Dobson said.