Area members of the Tavern League of Wisconsin spoke with Derrick Van Orden on Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Course. Van Orden, a Republican, is running for the vacant Third Congressional District seat against State Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska. 

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

LAKE HALLIE — At the same time the January 6th Committee was holding a hearing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Third Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden declined to answer any questions about what he did in Washington, D.C., that day.

Van Orden, who is running for the open seat as a Republican, stopped at the Lake Hallie Golf Course to receive the endorsement of the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

