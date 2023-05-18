Rep. Tom Tiffany

Tiffany

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden defended his vote Thursday night to not vote to expel embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos from Congress.

Both Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minoqua, voted Wednesday to refer a resolution to expel Santos, a New York freshman Republican, to the House Ethics Committee, as the GOP successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed the party’s already slim four-seat majority.