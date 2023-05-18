WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden defended his vote Thursday night to not vote to expel embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos from Congress.
Both Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minoqua, voted Wednesday to refer a resolution to expel Santos, a New York freshman Republican, to the House Ethics Committee, as the GOP successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed the party’s already slim four-seat majority.
“The serious allegations against George Santos raise major concerns and I voted to refer him to the Ethics Committee so that due process can take place,” Van Orden said in a statement Thursday. “I will make a further decision as to his disposition following their findings.”
Van Orden and Tiffany joined the other four House Republicans from Wisconsin, as the vote went along party lines, 221-204, to move the matter to the ethics panel.
Tiffany’s office didn’t respond to repeated emails Wednesday and Thursday to comment on his vote.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin chastised the legislators for their vote to send the matter to the panel instead of expelling Santos.
Santos has been charged with embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. He has denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty.
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., introduced a resolution in February to expel Santos, something the House has only done twice in recent decades. He sought to force a vote on that resolution under a process that left three options for Republicans: a vote on the resolution, a move to table, or a referral to committee.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy chose the third option, much to the chagrin of Democrats who described it as a “complete copout.” They noted that the ethics panel is already investigating Santos and that it was time for Republican House members who have called for Santos to resign to back their words with action.
“It is simply an effort for the Republicans to avoid having to take an up-or-down vote on whether or not George Santos belongs here,” said Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.
Santos made clear to reporters after the vote he has no intention of resigning.
Republican leaders have said Santos deserves to have his day in court before Congress weighs in. The position Republican leaders have staked out generally follows the precedent that Congress has set in similar criminal cases over the years. The House has expelled just two members in recent decades, and both votes occurred after the lawmaker had been convicted on federal charges.
The Department of Justice often asks the ethics panel to pause its investigations when a member of Congress has been indicted, but there has been no announcement of that kind from the committee regarding Santos.