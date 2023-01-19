102621_dr_Kleefisch_13a

Third Congressional District Candidate Derrick Van Orden spoke at a rally at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire on Monday Oct. 25, 2021.

EAU CLAIRE — At every campaign stop in the Chippewa Valley over the summer and fall, Derrick Van Orden vowed he would push to serve on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee if elected. Van Orden, R-Prairie Du Chien, was officially appointed to that committee this week, and is the only Wisconsin representative currently to serve there. 

"I plan on being the cheese king of Congress," Van Orden told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday. "It's been 26 years since the district had a representative on the Agriculture Committee. My plan is to be the dairy expert for all of Congress."

