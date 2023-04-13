EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden is upbeat as he marked his first 100 days in office on Thursday, from authoring his first five bills to his office’s work in addressing constituent needs.
Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday he is proud of his staff in Wisconsin, noting the 11 workers have closed more than 200 cases for constituents, such as helping veterans get their benefits. More than 40,000 letters have been written to constituents, and he’s organized more than 100 tours in Washington for his constituents.
“I’m very proud of how we’ve been able to assemble a team that is making positive changes in the district,” Van Orden said. “We have twice as many workers in the district as in Washington. This is where the rubber meets the road. We have covered the entire district. People need to be able to reach out directly to their congressman; we’re meeting people where they are.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee issued a press release Thursday afternoon, criticizing the GOP, saying Republicans are focusing on issues that don’t matter to most Americans.
“Derrick Van Orden’s first 100 days of the 118th Congress have been nothing short of embarrassing,” wrote DCCC spokesman Tommy Garcia. “Rather than delivering for his constituents, Van Orden has worked in lockstep with some of the most extreme House Republicans to push an out-of-touch and dangerous agenda that puts party politics first and people last. The choice is clear and in 2024 voters will reject Van Orden.”
Van Orden serves on the Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Veterans’ Affairs Committees. Of the five bills he’s authored, two deal with obtaining benefits for veterans.
“They are things that hopefully are going to affect their lives in a positive way,” Van Orden said. “That’s what the federal government can do right for people.”
Van Orden is optimistic that those veteran benefit bills will gain traction and become law.
“These are going in front of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee; I’m very confident those bills will make it to the floor (for a vote),” Van Orden said.
Van Orden also talked about a “Dairy Pride’ legislation which has bipartisan support, which would clearly state that milk comes from mammals, and products like soy or nuts are not milk products.
“It’s truth in advertising,” Van Orden said. “The dairy brand gets cheapened when you call (soy and nut products) milk.”
Van Orden said that in debt ceiling negotiations, changes to Social Security and Medicare are not on the table, and he criticized Democrats for saying the GOP want to make cuts to those entitlements.
“It’s just not true; we’ve been very clear on this,” Van Orden said. “They are telling our seniors, who built this country, something that’s not true. I’m not okay with that.”
Van Orden, a former Navy SEAL, also has traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border and has been an advocate for measures to strengthen security on the southern border. Van Orden was elected to represent the Third Congressional District in November, defeating State Sen. Brad Pfaff. The district includes La Crosse and Eau Claire and most of the southwest corner of the state.