EAU CLAIRE — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden is upbeat as he marked his first 100 days in office on Thursday, from authoring his first five bills to his office’s work in addressing constituent needs.

Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday he is proud of his staff in Wisconsin, noting the 11 workers have closed more than 200 cases for constituents, such as helping veterans get their benefits. More than 40,000 letters have been written to constituents, and he’s organized more than 100 tours in Washington for his constituents.