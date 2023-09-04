U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden spoke with farmer Matt Krenz on Monday at the Krenz family farm south of Fall Creek. Van Orden said he wants to visit with farmers as Congress is in the final steps of putting together the 2023 Farm Bill.
FALL CREEK — With the current U.S. farm bill set to expire at the end of this month, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden said it was important to get input from area farmers as he works on new legislation for the next one.
“You have to go talk to farmers who have been successful in a variety of ways,” Van Orden said Monday. “We have to keep innovating.”