TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden sat in a U.S. border security control room near Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday and was stunned as he watched migrants, wearing camoflauge gear and backpacks, illegally enter the country.

"We were in that control room 20 minutes, and we saw probably 15 people cross," Van Orden told the Leader-Telegram on Friday while still on site in Arizona. "It's essentially one a minute. We asked if that was normal, and they said it was a bit slow, because it was cold."

