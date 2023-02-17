TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden sat in a U.S. border security control room near Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday and was stunned as he watched migrants, wearing camoflauge gear and backpacks, illegally enter the country.
"We were in that control room 20 minutes, and we saw probably 15 people cross," Van Orden told the Leader-Telegram on Friday while still on site in Arizona. "It's essentially one a minute. We asked if that was normal, and they said it was a bit slow, because it was cold."
What startled Van Orden is how many of the migrants were "exercising military tactics" and were even wearing carpet pieces on their feet to hide their tracks. He believes that if people saw the footage he did, they would understand the severity of the illegal border crossing crisis.
Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, was among a group of Congressmen who took a tour of the border on Thursday, including flying in a helicopter over rough terrain that is dangerous for migrants and border agents. The land is so uneven that helicopters cannot safely land.
"What's so unique about this terrain is it's remarkably similar to Afghanistan," he said.
Since President Joe Biden was sworn in as president in January 2021, roughly 4.6 million people have been detained at the U.S./Mexico border, but another 1.2 million are considered "got-aways" and illegally entered the country, Van Orden said.
"That is the entire population of the state of Wisconsin," Van Orden said. "That is not sustainable and it's absolutely not acceptable. It's a wakeup call."
In a press conference Thursday, Van Orden was critical of Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, saying he should "do your damn job."
This was Van Orden's second tour of the border. As a former Navy SEAL, he said protecting Wisconsin residents is of upmost importance to him. He said 150,000 Americans have died of fentanyl overdoses since Joe Biden became president. In the La Crosse area, nine deaths related to fentanyl were reported in January alone, he said.
"This is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue or an independent issue," Van Orden said. "Fentanyl doesn't care who you voted for."
While he was happy that President Biden acknowledged the fentanyl crisis during the State of the Union speech this month, he contends that Biden "low-balled" the number of deaths when he said there were 70,000 drug-related fatalities. He also called on Biden to criticize China, where the precursors to fentanyl are manufactured.
"We know what the root cause is — it's China," he said.
Van Orden thanked the border security agents for their work.
"They are literally working on the front line, protecting us," he said.
Van Orden said he was pleased to be part of the contingent that visited the border.
"My constituents are dying from something that should be preventable," he said. "That's why I felt compelled to come down here again."