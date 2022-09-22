092322_dr_Suicide_6a

Former State Sen. Dave Zien, who has worked for years on veteran affairs issues such as suicide prevention,  joined with others and rang a bell 21 times in front of Walmart in Eau Claire on Thursday, in honor of veterans who died of suicide.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — On average, about 20 U.S. veterans commit suicide a day. 

"That's 600 a month," said Vietnam War veteran Jim Crigler. "That's more than all the men and women killed in the Iraq War. They come for help, and what do we do? We give them antidepressants. We're not anti-drug, but we think there is a better way."

