Maysel Bush, 95, was assisted into the cockpit Thursday of a 1942 two-seater Stearman biplane. Helping her is pilot Molly Littlefield. Keith Littlefield, left, is the plane’s crew chief. Six veterans or their spouses flew in the plane from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Keith Littlefield shows off the 1942 "Spirit of Wisconsin" two-seater airplane. Littlefield's wife, Molly, is the pilot. The Seattle-based couple routinely travel across the country, providing Dream Flights to veterans.
. Six veterans or their spouses flew in the plane from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
By Chris Vetter
LAKE HALLIE — Keith Sommerfeld was eager to get on board the 1942 Stearman biplane Thursday to take a 20-minte flight around the Chippewa Valley.
Sommerfeld, 94, graduated from high school in 1946 and immediately enlisted in the Army National Guard. However, the end of World War II meant he wound up never leaving the United States during his service.