The leader of the group fundraising for a veterans tribute said donations came in faster since the project changed where it plans to build.
"The donations pace has really gone up with the announcement of the change of location to Altoona," Mark Beckfield, president of the Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation, said in a Monday night news release.
This afternoon the group will receive an $18,000 donation from the Seymour Lions Club at a ceremonial agreement signing at the amphitheater in Altoona's River Prairie Park. The 3 p.m. gathering will include state Reps. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, and Jesse James, R-Altoona, along with Altoona Mayor Brendan Pratt and local veterans, according to the news release.
Earlier this month, the foundation decided to move its planned $2.2 million veterans tribute from Eau Claire to Altoona. The location change came after controversy brewed over the foundation's request to rename Eau Claire's Forest Street Special Area to Veterans Tribute Park.
The tribute will include monuments commemorating the Civil War to modern-day conflicts, a statue of local war eagle Old Abe, flags and monuments for each branch of the military, a plaza for gatherings, a water feature honoring those who were prisoners of war or missing in action, and an area recognizing Gold Star families.
Public restrooms, a paved trail, lighting and a parking lot had been part of the project when it was slated for Eau Claire, but those features won't be necessary now because River Prairie Park already has them.