Authorities have identified an Eau Claire man as the victim in a fatal Dunn County crash Thursday.
William Girard, 54, was killed in the crash on Highway 85 at the intersection of Highway O at about 5:48 a.m.
Initial investigation showed a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Dale Bauer, 67, of Durand, was northbound on Highway O and failed to stop at the intersection, according to the Dunn County sheriff's office.
The vehicle struck a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway 85 driven by Girard.
Girard was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed by personnel from Durand ambulance and Mayo Clinic helicopter, but Girard was pronounced dead by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office at the scene.
Bauer suffered minor injuries.