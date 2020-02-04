Authorities have released the name of the motorist who died over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Menomonie.
Christopher Becker, 19, of Menomonie was killed in the crash at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of 420th Street, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The initial investigation indicates a four-door sedan was southbound on 420th Street when the driver lost control on a curve. The vehicle left the road and struck a group of large trees.
Menomonie Fire and Rescue extricated Becker and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Dylan Thomas of Menomonie, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.