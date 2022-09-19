EAU CLAIRE — A 39-year-old Altoona man died in a shooting early Saturday in Eau Claire, according to police.
Christopher Conner was identified as the victim of the homicide in an update on the incident released Monday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police had taken a person of interest into custody over the weekend, but that individual's identity has not yet been released. Charges had not yet been filed in the shooting as of Monday and police continue to investigate.
The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday around the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue avenues in Eau Claire.
Responding to reports of multiple gunshots, police found Connor at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound. Connor later died at a local hospital.
Police stated Saturday that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
Detectives continue to interview possible witnesses and review surveillance video, Monday's update stated.
People with information pertaining to the incident can call the Police Department at 715-839-4972. You an also call Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or go to eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.
At the end of Monday's news release, Deputy Police Chief Derek Thomas wrote that the Police Department extends its condolences to Conner's family and friends.