RICE LAKE — Authorities have identified the 23-year-old Cumberland man who died Tuesday morning in a Barron County crash as Kyle Vadner.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office:
Vadner died when he was ejected from his SUV.
The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 48 near 18¾ Avenue, just west of Rice Lake.
Vadner lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, going into the path of an oncoming tanker truck.
Vadner was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the truck, Aram Khardian Jr., 50, of Barron, was not injured.
A portion of Highway 48 was closed until 11 a.m. Tuesday for cleanup of the crash site.
