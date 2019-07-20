Law enforcement have identified the person killed in a head-on crash near Whitehall Thursday night.
David J. Schorbahn, 77, of Independence, Wis. was killed in the crash, the Trempealeau County sheriff's office said Saturday.
The sheriff's office reported the crash occurred at 9:09 p.m. on U.S. 53 near Dubbert Road in the town of Lincoln. Authorities found a car in the ditch and a truck on its size in the middle of the road. Both vehicles had sustained major front end damage from the head-on collision.
Authorities said one person was in each vehicle. Schorbahn died at the scene; the other suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office did not release the name of the other, injured driver Saturday.
Weather was believed to a factor, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.