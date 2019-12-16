Authorities have released the names of the victims in a rollover accident that killed a man and injured three people Friday night in Eau Claire County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
Officers responded to the accident at 9:04 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 at mile marker 64 near Eau Claire. They found a body lying on the eastbound lanes of I-94. The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed near the accident scene, and traffic was re-routed off exit 59, near Highways 312 and EE.
The crash investigation indicates a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 41-year-old Elvis Mejia of Oak Creek was traveling westbound on I-94 when the vehicle lost control and entered the median. The vehicle rolled, struck a guardrail and came to rest on its side on the eastbound median shoulder.
In the vehicle with Elvis Mejia were three other family members: Amy Mejia, 41, and two females, ages 18 and 15, whose names were not released.
During the crash sequence, Elvis Mejia and one of the teenage females were ejected from the vehicle. Elvis Mejia came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-94, and the female came to rest on the median shoulder.
Elvis Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene, and all three females were transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the four vehicle occupants was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire Department.