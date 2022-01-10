EAU CLAIRE — A collection of videos from local residents will be a new feature of Eau Claire’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance celebration this year.
The event, which will be celebrated virtually because of the threat from the omicron variant of COVID-19, is scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed through the Pablo Center at the Confluence website.
As part of the event honoring the life and work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., organizers are asking community members to submit one-minute vertical videos in which they talk about what equality and freedom mean to them and name one nonpolitical thing they do to promote those concepts.
“I’d like for people to begin to see the commonalities that we have,” said event organizer Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a history professor at UW-Eau Claire who has been widely recognized for her work promoting social justice and achievements in educational diversity. “I’d like for people to stop demonizing each other. I’d like for people to rehumanize and realize how many people actually value the same things, and I’d like for people to actually see King’s words in action.”
Having people talk about steps they take to promote freedom and equality is intended to give people ideas for concrete actions they can take to work toward King’s vision of a world free from discrimination. Ducksworth-Lawton expects those ideas to range from donating to racial justice groups and volunteering for voting rights groups to going to workshops and joining organizations promoting those values.
“It’s not our side or their side; it’s an all of us side,” Ducksworth-Lawton said. “We’re going to have different ways to get there, but we’ve got to get there.”
The idea, she said, is to get ordinary people to begin the process of talking to each other and help them see where they can work together.
Organizers hope to use some of the videos in the live stream of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony, share some with teachers to use with curriculum dealing with equality and post others on the social media pages of partner groups such as Uniting Bridges.
The ceremony also will include music, presentations by local writers and readings of some of King’s well-known speeches and writings.
While the messages about fighting discrimination and corruption are always important, they are particularly timely in light of all of the attention to racial justice after the 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and other high-profile recent cases involving allegations of racism, Ducksworth-Lawton said.
“I think a lot of people who were comfortable and thought everyone was treated equally have been shocked to find out that’s not the case,” she said. “So let’s push those uncomfortable people who don’t know what to do with this discomfort and start helping them think about what they can do.”
Ducksworth-Lawton said she fears the lack of civics education in schools has led to the loss of the collective understanding that equality for all minorities is something that requires vigilance.
“We are trying to share that King’s message was never meant to be limited to just African Americans,” she said. “It’s for all of us, and we all have to do the work.”
The event, expected to last about an hour and 45 minutes, is a collaboration among UW-Eau Claire, United Bridges, Pablo Center and Converge Radio.