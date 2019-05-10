A community vigil will be held for a missing Eau Claire teen on Wednesday afternoon at a local church.
St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., will hold a 4 p.m. vigil followed by a 5 p.m. Memorial Mass in honor of Williamefipanio G. Hessel.
Regardless of faith expression, the church invites all from the Eau Claire community to pray with the Hessel family.
Hessel, 17, is an Eau Claire North High School student who went swimming with friends on the evening of April 23 in the Chippewa River near Domer Park. Three friends got out of the water safely, but Hessel was swept under the surface and rescuers have been unable to find him since.