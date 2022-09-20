092122_con_Vilsack

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, spoke in mid-September at a farm in Arkansaw about a new federal grant for the Organic Valley food co-op.

ARKANSAW — There are 307 organic farms in Wisconsin, and many of them stand to benefit from a new $25 million grant provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grant will provide "technical and financial resources to accelerate the adoption of 1,200 new carbon reduction and removal projects on 500 Organic Valley member-farms across rural America over the next five years," according to an Organic Valley press release. "Through this program, Organic Valley will include direct farmer payments for carbon reduction and removal, as well as cost-share for design and implementation of climate-smart agriculture practices. Climate smart practices included in Organic Valley’s carbon insetting program include improvements to grazing, pasture and croplands, manure management, feed supplements, agroforestry and solar energy."

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com