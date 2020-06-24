The annual Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association's Parade of Homes starts today with a series of virtual tours of new and remodeled houses in the region.
Starting today, video tours of 19 new homes and one remodeled home will be available to watch on the website ParadeofHomesCV.com. On July 15, videos of three additional homes and one more remodeling project will be added to the website.
Homes featured in this year's parade range in value from $130,000 to more than $1 million. They also highlight home design trends popular in the area, including brushed gold finishes, dramatic use of black and white, two-tone kitchen cabinetry and rustic accent pieces.
This year's event is online-only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that has led to organizers to offer it for free instead of the admission fee charged in other years when the homes are open to in-person tours.
Attendees of this year's virtual event can be entered for prize drawings by voting for their favorite home on the parade or by posting a photo of themselves watching the videos. For more information, visit the event's website.