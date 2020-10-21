EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire's convention and visitor's bureau has received $500,000 in grant funding to help the organization and market the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Visit Eau Claire announced Wednesday that it was among the 158 recipients of nearly $12 million in federal coronavirus aid funding being distributed as grants by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
“Thank you to Gov. Tony Evers and our federal decision makers for allocating these CARES Act dollars to support the tourism industry,” said Benny Anderson, Visit Eau Claire’s interim executive director. “These much-needed funds are a critical step in our recovery.”
Other local recipients of the grant funds are:
• Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, $82,638.
• Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce, $78,000.
• Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., $42,088.
• Bloomer Community Visitors Center, $4,919.