A volunteer firefighter with the Barron Fire Department is accused of setting three fires.
Justin Cloud, 32, of Barron, was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Barron County Jail on three counts of arson and three counts of recklessly endangering safety.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Over the past month, Cloud set three fires in the Barron Fire District.
Cloud did respond to one of those fires as a firefighter.
The Barron Fire Department has suspended Cloud.
Cloud will remain in jail pending formal charges by the Barron County district attorney's office.