EAU CLAIRE — Volunteers from the Lake Eau Claire and Altoona districts came together to learn how to map the bottom of the Lake Eau Claire on Wednesday.
Sedimentation buildup is causing major issues for residents living on Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire, a representative from the lake districts said.
The man-made lakes accumulate sand and silt from eroding embankments along the Eau Claire River, resulting in shallower waters and decreased accessibility.
The volunteers involved are learning to measure and map the bottom of the lakes to gain an understanding of how much sedimentation is building up on the lake floor.
Lake Altoona was mapped last fall, but the process was costly. An engineering firm was hired to perform the mapping for around $10,000.
Michele Skinner, the Lake Altoona District chair, said the lake needs to be mapped frequently so they can get an accurate picture of how long the lake has left before it fills in.
Skinner said the current estimate for the lake’s lifespan is anywhere from 25 to 35 years.
“For the first time — Lake Eau Claire and Lake Altoona (districts) — we’ve gotten together because we’ve got similar-sized lakes with similar-type problems on the same river,” Skinner said.
The two districts combined their money and resources and purchased equipment to map the Lake Eau Claire themselves.
The equipment can be used to map Lake Eau Claire, Lake Altoona, Lake Mead, Fall Creek Pond and other lakes in the area that needs the services during future projects.
“So, right now, this is the hub, this is the core," Skinner said. "And we expect that we will expand this. We’re going to get better at this so that we can go out and we can do this ourselves."
The equipment for this mapping project cost about $30,000, but the groups will be saving more money in the long-run.
Many of the volunteers involved with the project are residents who live on the lakes and the river. They have seen many of the issues attributed to the sedimentation build-up and want to get involved.
“We’ve got people who live on the river who can’t even use their boats because there is so much sand under their docks,” Skinner said.
Beaver Creek Reserve summer interns and a young student from Wildlands School have offered their help with the project, as well.
The volunteers met on Wednesday at the home of Rod Zika to learn about the equipment that will be used to map the lake.
Zika, a retired professor from the University of Miami-Rosenstiel, has had a family home on Lake Eau Claire since 1950.
Zika is working as a scientific advisor for the lake mapping project. He explained that the project is in the first of multiple phases that will take place on the entire watershed — approximately 900 square miles of the Eau Claire River.
“Right now, what they're learning about is bathymetry, which is taking a boat out and measuring the depth of the water,” Zika said. “We want to get volunteers who would go out on a regular basis, maybe twice a year, and do a bathymetry map. And that will tell us how much the lake is changing with respect to depth.”
The results of these measurements will show how fast the sedimentation is occurring and will offer an accurate timeline of when the lake will fill with sediment.
The measurements will also provide insight into how effective the recently constructed Lake Altoona sand trap will be.
The sand trap, built this past winter, helps slow down the sedimentation process by catching sediment before it gets to the lake. Skinner said the sand trap is already full.
“This (mapping) is going to help us figure out if the sand trap regular maintenance is going to do it, or we are going to have to look at other strategies upstream to control it,” Skinner said.
Zika said he saw issues with sedimentation back on a regular fishing expedition with his father in the early '80s.
“We would go up the river, motor up the river, all the way up to Trouble Waters Bridge, which is many miles upstream, and fish,” Zika said. “(I) tried to do that when I came back in about 1980 or so, and I wasn't able to.”
The water had become so shallow and the streams had changed direction, so they were unable to motor through.
The problem continued to worsen as time went on. More recently, Zika was approached by a local representative who heard he was an oceanographer and was asked to assist the project.
“I got enthusiastic about it and have been doing it ever since,” Zika said.
The Wednesday lesson on bathymetric measuring system was led by Cliff DeTemple.
DeTemple is the owner of Turning Point Systems, the company that sold the group the bathymetric equipment.
The volunteers sat in Zika’s home and observed as DeTemple demonstrated how to use the equipment and simulated the mapping process.
Following the demonstration, the volunteers were taken out on Lake Eau Claire to apply what they had learned.