Lifetime's "Military Makeover" reality TV show is still seeking volunteers to help with an upcoming project in Strum.
The show, featuring longtime talk show host Montel Williams, will be in Strum to complete renovations on the home of military veteran Sgt. Steve Wojcik from Monday through the "big reveal" at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Wojcik, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer, was wounded by a roadside bomb in the Iraq war and still deals with chronic back pain.
People interested in helping can email volunteer@militarymakeover.tv or volunteer directly at signupgenius.com/go/8050B4DADAD2AA2F49-military.