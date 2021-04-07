INDEPENDENCE — The Independence school district will not be able to exceed state-set revenue limits for the next three years based on the outcome of Tuesday's referendum.
District voters in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties rejected the referendum in a 129 to 143 vote, according to unofficial vote tallies provided by those counties.
The district was asking to exceed the limit by $700,000 annually starting in the 2021-22 school year and ending in 2023-24. According to the referendum question, the added revenue would help pay for operating expenses, programming improvements and facility maintenance.