BARRON — Voters narrowly approved a $24.5 million referendum to upgrades to Barron school district buildings, but stopped short of giving the OK to create a $1.9 million child care center.
District voters who live in Barron and Dunn counties had two referendums on their ballots in Tuesday's spring election.
The more expensive one included additions to the high school and Woodland Elementary School, as well as maintenance, safety, security and site improvements to buildings throughout the district.
That one passed in a 737 to 725 vote, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night on the two counties' websites.
However, the second referendum that proposed adding a child care center to Woodland Elementary School failed in a 685 to 775 vote.