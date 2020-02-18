Sandy White held an edge over Josh Risler for the final spot in the spring general election for a seat on the Menomonie school board with results in from 17 of 21 precincts Tuesday night, according to the Dunn and St. Croix county clerk's offices.
Six of the seven candidates on the ballot will advance to the April 7 election.
White had 821 votes, looking to hold off Risler for the final spot. Risler had tallied 767 votes.
Tanya Husby led all voters with 1,254 votes. Current board president Amy Riddle-Swanson was just behind Husby with 1,204 votes.
Challenger Charlie Schneider collected 932 votes. Incumbents Dan Paulson and Heather Klanderman were tied with 865 votes.