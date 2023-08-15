CHIPPEWA FALLS — Walmart has once again sued the Village of Lake Hallie, saying its property has been overvalued by $5 million, leading to an excessive tax bill.
The Arkansas-based retailer filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court. The village has 20 days to respond. Milwaukee-based Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP is representing Walmart in the lawsuit.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.